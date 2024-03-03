Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,775 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $54,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,007,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,697 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.47. 7,875,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

