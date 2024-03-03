Shelton Capital Management Sells 3,600 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of WDC traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.30. 17,078,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

