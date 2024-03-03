3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

