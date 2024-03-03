Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock worth $392,935 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 4,341,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,633. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

