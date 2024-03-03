Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 946,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up approximately 1.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $166,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE MSGS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.07. The company had a trading volume of 99,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,879. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.82 and its 200 day moving average is $178.40.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,156,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,566,899.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,156,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,953. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.