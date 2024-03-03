Shelton Capital Management Has $3.72 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,786,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,836. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.98 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

