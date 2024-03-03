Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.