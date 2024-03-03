Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,007 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.09. 3,673,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

