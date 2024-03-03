Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 275,000 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

