Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 8.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $182.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

