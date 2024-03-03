Armistice Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,326,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 176,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,663. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

