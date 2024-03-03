Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 334 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $149.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.87. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

