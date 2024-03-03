Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $11.62 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

