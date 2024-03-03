Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $75,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 6,366,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,131. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.