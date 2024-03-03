Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares during the quarter. Delek Logistics Partners makes up about 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 3.52% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $64,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62.

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 145.52%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

