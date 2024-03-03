Alps Advisors Inc. Has $346.45 Million Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy accounts for approximately 2.9% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 15.78% of NuStar Energy worth $346,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,722 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 319.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,048,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. 1,075,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

About NuStar Energy

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

