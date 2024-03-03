Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 510,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

MYTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 46,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

