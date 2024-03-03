Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 8.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 2.87% of Mplx worth $1,023,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,776,000 after purchasing an additional 639,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,130. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.24%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

