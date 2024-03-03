Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Sells 147,202 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 147,202 shares during the period. Pathward Financial accounts for 9.4% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. 163,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,679. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.