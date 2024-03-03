Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,786,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 670,193 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.71% of Marvell Technology worth $801,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.61. 20,462,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,506,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.40, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.