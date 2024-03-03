Armistice Capital LLC Sells 73,000 Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.23% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLGL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGL

Sol-Gel Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.