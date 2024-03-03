ABCMETA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $561,751.90 and $1.73 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00016737 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,223.47 or 1.00015720 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00172035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000563 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

