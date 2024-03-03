Armistice Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,476,000 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,476,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 557,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 784,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,305. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.93.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

