Armistice Capital LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,956,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,530,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,065,136 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,709,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,781,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. 1,760,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,183. The company has a market cap of $311.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Gossamer Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.