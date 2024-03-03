Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Management worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 258.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

