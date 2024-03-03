Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,253 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Read Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.