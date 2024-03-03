California State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.35 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after buying an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

