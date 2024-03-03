Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Trimble stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

