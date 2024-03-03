iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,150 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $935,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.53. 8,994,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,562,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.