Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $963.37 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,285 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Valero Energy worth $963,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

VLO stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

