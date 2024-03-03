Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,876,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,742 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of PepsiCo worth $995,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 161,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,441,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,647,000 after buying an additional 63,893 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,109,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,750. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.24. The firm has a market cap of $226.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

