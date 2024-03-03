Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler stock traded down $22.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.23. 11,834,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,192. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.03.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

