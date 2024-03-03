Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 300,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 4,732,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

