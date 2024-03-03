VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.80. 10,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.18. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $171.04.
VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF
About VanEck Biotech ETF
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Biotech ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.