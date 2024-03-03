VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.80. 10,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.18. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $171.04.

VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

About VanEck Biotech ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

