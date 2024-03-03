Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.56 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,307. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

