Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Drops By 29.8%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 139,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 61,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

