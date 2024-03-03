SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

