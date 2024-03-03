Truist Financial Corp Purchases 25,088 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,544,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $51,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $723,255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

