SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

