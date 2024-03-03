SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 218 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EME stock opened at $319.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $321.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

