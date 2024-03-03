Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 4,475 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $900.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $830.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $900.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

