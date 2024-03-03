Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,499.73 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,383.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,575.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3,263.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.