Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,772 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $49,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HCA opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $318.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

