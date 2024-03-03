Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.53 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,281,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $82.91 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

