Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,613 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,837,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $41.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.