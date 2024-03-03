SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $168,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,946,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,457,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $276.60 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLT

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.