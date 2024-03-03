Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lowered by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91,587 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 7.4% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Medtronic worth $192,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $83.60. 4,266,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,895. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

