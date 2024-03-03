American Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

American Securities LLC reduced its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262,500 shares during the period. Blue Bird accounts for 100.0% of American Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American Securities LLC owned about 20.34% of Blue Bird worth $139,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 475,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The firm had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock worth $204,524,848. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.