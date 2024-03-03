Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 62,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

PAC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $2.1589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.11%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

