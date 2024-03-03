1,775,478 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,775,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,172,000. CRH accounts for approximately 3.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CRH by 59.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $84.52.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

